11 booked for assaulting three friends in Gurugram’s Sector 56

At least 11 accused were booked for allegedly assaulting three friends after intercepting their car inside HUDA market in Sector-56, police said on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Deep Tanwar, Raj Tanwar and Kartik, all residents of Dera Mandi in South Delhi. Police said the accused also hailed from Dera Mandi.

Police said the incident took place at 8.20pm on Sunday when the trio reached the market for Diwali shopping and were having snacks.

They said the trio were leaving the market in a Scorpio car when the accused blocked their way with two motorcycles and a Brezza car.

The accused dragged the trio out of their car and assaulted them with sticks and wooden bats.

A senior police official said Raj managed to alert the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and took them to civil hospital, Sector-10A for treatment. “The accused had damaged their car before fleeing from the spot,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the accused will be arrested soon. “Their identities have been ascertained as all of them were known to the victims,” he said.

“The incident may be a fallout of some personal enmity due to which they followed the trio and then assaulted them. Things will be clear once the suspects are arrested,” he added.

On Deep’s complaint, an FIR for assault, rioting, wrongful restraint and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspects at Sector-56 police station on Monday.