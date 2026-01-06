₹1.5-cr Nuh jewellery theft accused shot in leg, held after gunfight

A 50-year-old wanted man with a ₹1 lakh reward for a ₹1.5 crore theft from a jewellery store in Nuh last week was caught in Gurugram early Monday after a brief exchange of fire with the police, officials said. The accused has over 26 criminal cases across three states and was caught during a joint operation by Gurugram and Nuh crime branches. (File photo)

The suspect, Yaad Ram, hailed from Pacchaiyya in Uttar Pradesh, and lived in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Investigators said Ram had more than 26 cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, involving attempted murder, robbery, theft, burglary, and arms smuggling.

According to police, Ram was caught during a joint operation by the Gurugram and Nuh police crime branch in Mahendrawada village of Bhondsi between 12.30am and 1am on Monday.

Officials said that Gurugram police’s Sector 40 crime branch team got a tipoff about Ram’s movement. The team alerted the Nuh crime branch and vehicle checks and patrolling were intensified on Mahendrawada Road in Gurugram.

Ram was spotted on a motorcycle and, when signalled to stop, he took a U-turn from the check point and tried to flee on his bike, prompting the police teams to chase him.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspect opened fire at least six rounds at police vehicles during the chase.

“One of the bullets hit a police vehicle, while another struck inspector Lalit Kumar of Sector 40 crime branch on his chest. The officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest,” Turan said.

According to police, retaliatory shots were fired, which hit Ram on his legs. He was overpowered and taken to a civil hospital for treatment. Ram was wanted in the Nuh theft, and was also involved in another burglary in Farrukhnagar, officials said.

A senior Nuh police official said that other suspects of the theft would be identified after questioning Ram. “Once he is declared medically fit by the doctors, we will formally arrest him. We are also trying to get information about the stolen jewellery,” the officer added.

On December 28, 2025, Ram and his associates stole at least 60kg silver and 200gm gold ornaments worth ₹1.5 crore after breaking into a jewellery shop in Nuh.

The shop owner, 47-year-old Ravi Kumar Soni, said that Ram and the other suspects broke into his shop between 3am and 3.15am that day.

“The suspects broke open the shutter after forcibly lifting it with a hydraulic jack. They used bedsheets to carry all the valuables and decamped soon after,” Soni said.