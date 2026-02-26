16 Gurugram police stations account for 73% crash deaths

Around 16 of the 42 police stations in Gurugram accounted for nearly 73% of accident-related fatalities over the past two years, revealing a “highly skewed fatality burden”, according to a report finalised under the “zero fatalities district” initiative. Bilaspur, Manesar and Gurgaon Sadar topped fatal crash counts. Report urges micro-audits, stricter enforcement and speed control in key zones. (HT Archive)

The report, seen by HT, analysed accident records through the electronic-detailed accident reports (eDAR) system of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2023–24 and flagged “concentrated signals” for focused policing and interventions. “These areas may require enhanced traffic enforcement, speed control measures, and detailed micro-audits of crash locations,” it said.

Top police stations with fatal crashes included Bilaspur (53 crashes, 61 deaths), Manesar (37 deaths in 36 crashes), Gurgaon Sadar (32 deaths in 30 crashes), IMT Manesar (31 deaths in 22 crashes), Badshahpur (30 deaths in 28 crashes), Furrukh Nagar (30 deaths in 26 crashes) and Sohna (28 deaths in 24 crashes).

The report identified high-risk time windows and violations such as speeding, rash driving, wrong-way driving and dangerous overtaking. Among the 16 critical stations, six fall in the Manesar zone, four in South, and three each in West and East.

eDAR data showed 551 fatal accidents and 615 deaths in 2023–24. In 2025, 1,115 accidents left 770 critically injured and 472 dead. Authorities plan design changes on key stretches including the Delhi Gurugram, Dwarka and KMP expressways.