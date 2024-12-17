2 groups clash over parking, van set afire near Sohna Chowk

At least three individuals were injured, and a van was set ablaze after two groups clashed twice on Monday near Sohna Chowk on Old Railway Road, Gurugram, over a parking dispute, police said. The first clash occurred around 12.30am, resulting in the damage of 10 cars and injuries to three individuals. Hours later, at around 11am, the same groups clashed again, during which a Maruti Eeco van was torched, damaging a bus queue shelter and five other vehicles parked in front of a restaurant, officers aware of the incident added. The car set on fire near Sohna Chowk on Monday (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Inspector Braham Prakash, station house officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “The clash primarily seems to be the fallout of a dispute between Hemant Sharma, the restaurant owner, and another group running a parking lot in front of his establishment. Six damaged vehicles, including the torched van, were seized from the spot, and we are in the process of registering an FIR.”

The first altercation reportedly began when restaurant owner Hemant Sharma, 31, objected to three individuals occupying chairs and tables outside his premises at around 12.30am. “An altercation took place after which the trio called their associates. A group of about 20 people attacked us, assaulted me, my brother Arun Sharma, 30, and our friend Mohit Thakran, 30, and damaged 10 cars before fleeing,” Sharma told HT.

The second clash occurred at 11am when the same group allegedly returned, torched a van parked outside Sharma’s restaurant, and damaged two motorcycles, three auto rickshaws, and parts of the restaurant after barging inside. “This time, they tried to stab my brother and me. We sustained deep cuts on the arm and abdomen, while Mohit received more than a dozen stitches on his head after being struck with a broken beer bottle,” Sharma alleged.

According to police, Sharma accused the leader of the opposite group of having at least 11 criminal cases, including assault and drug smuggling, registered against him at Shivaji Nagar police station. “He extorts money from auto-rickshaw drivers by controlling parking spaces in the area. My business was hampering his illegal activities,” Sharma alleged.

Inspector Prakash confirmed that investigators are recording statements and assessing damages. “We will take action against the suspects based on the FIR,” he said.

