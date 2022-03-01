Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 2 hand grenades found in Gurugram Sector 31 house, neutralised: Police
The Gurugram Police said the hand grenades were found in a locked house in Sector 31 following a tip-off
A member of the Gurugram Police bomb squad at Sector 31 of Gurugram where two live grenades were found in a house (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 03:12 PM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

GURUGRAM: Two hand grenades and used cartridges were found in a locked house in Sector 31 on Tuesday, Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said. The police received a tip-off around 9.45am after which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot along with crime investigation teams.

Senior officials at the spot said that the grenades were neutralised at about 1.30pm. “We are yet to find out where these grenades were transported from and how they ended up in the house. We will contact the ordnance factory regarding the details of hand grenades,” said Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Police said the Gurugram house had been vacant for many years.

He said that they have asked Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the state’s urban planning body, to share the details of the house owner.

Investigators said they are checking the CCTV footage of the area and questioning people in the neighbourhood, which has been cordoned off.

The house is located behind the CNG station where three employees were stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday. While the police were still looking for the culprits, Ramachandran said the two cases were not related.

