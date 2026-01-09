2 smuggle arms from Pakistan for bizman’s murder; held in Gurugram

Two suspects were arrested from Gangana in Sonipat on Thursday for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition smuggled from Pakistan via drone to the killers of Rohit Shokeen, police said. The arrested men were identified as Amit, alias Meeta, 25, and Vashu, 23, both residents of Gangana (Representative photo)

The arrested men were identified as Amit, alias Meeta, 25, and Vashu, 23, both residents of Gangana. Police said the weapons were part of a consignment of two foreign pistols and ammunition dropped across the international border in Punjab via drone and received by Vikramjeet, 29, who later supplied them to the duo.

Shokeen, financier of singer Rahul Yadav (Fazilpuria), was shot dead in Sector 77 on August 4 last year. Police said a long-standing financial dispute with gangster Sunil Sardhania and aide Deepak Nandal was the motive. Shokeen had helped Yadav secure finances from them, leading to a firing incident days before the murder, for which Vikramjeet was previously arrested. According to police, Nandal made a WhatsApp call from London to lure Shokeen to the murder location.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Amit and Vashu acted on Sunil’s directions. “They were promised ₹10,000 for making the delivery to the shooters,” he said. “Amit has three criminal cases of murder, attempted murder and assault registered against him in Sonipat and Jind. Vasu has an assault case in Sonipat.”

Police said Sunil, who arranged the weapon drop, was arrested at IGI International Airport on October 26 last year. So far, 12 suspects have been arrested, and further arrests are likely.