200K locals along Dwarka E-way await piped gas supply despite payments

Nearly 200,000 residents living across housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway, particularly between Sectors 99 and 115, have been waiting for piped natural gas (PNG) connections for over two years despite repeated appeals to authorities, a delay residents say has forced them to continue relying on gas cylinders, a familiar stopgap in many developing city clusters across India. According to residents, the delay stems from a long-standing dispute between gas distribution companies over licence demarcation in Gurugram.

The responsibility for providing the connections lies with Haryana City Gas (HCG), but residents have alleged slow progress, poor communication, and lack of accountability. In contrast, cities like Noida and Delhi have already seen widespread PNG supply, highlighting Gurugram’s lag in implementation, residents alleged.

The dispute, which dated back to 2005, was resolved only in 2022, after which the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) assigned HCG responsibility for PNG connections in sectors 99 to 115.

“Initially, HCG made grand promises of excellent service quality and a swift start to PNG connections, but even after a year, many societies along the Dwarka Expressway are still waiting for the service,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Emaar Imperial Garden, Sector 102. “ ₹9,500 was collected from each family in our society for the gas supply installation, but the work has been stalled for over a year now,” he added.

The Dwarka Expressway Housing Association (DXP-GDA) said it has filed multiple complaints with both HCG and PNGRB but claimed that they have not received any concrete response thus far. The association compiled a status report on PNG supply across societies in the area. Of the societies surveyed, eight, including Triumph (Sector 104), Kocoon (Sector 109), and Indiabulls Enigma (Sector 110), now have functional gas connections. Another six, such as Emaar Imperial Garden (Sector 102), Puri Emerald Bay (Sector 104), and Raheja Atharva (Sector 109), remain under construction. However, no work has begun in at least 13 societies, including Adani Oyster, Suncity Avenue (Sector 102), and Zara Rossa (Sector 112).

In response to the complaints, Kapil Chopra, chairman, HCG, said the company was actively working to expand the PNG network. “We welcome the residents’ associations to approach the company, and if a significant number of residents are interested in one sector, we can give it priority in supply,” he said.

A senior HCG official added that delays were often due to pending approvals from local authorities, which could take “days to months.” The official also cited “lack of cooperation from some residents” as an obstacle but assured that all registered societies would receive supply in due course.

PNGRB officials did not comment on the matter.