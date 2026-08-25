A 20-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing a live wire connection on the terrace of an under-construction four-storey residential building in Sector-67, which was waterlogged following rain, police said on Monday. 20-year-old man electrocuted on waterlogged terrace in Gurugram

The victim was identified as Anil Kumar of Sardarpura Kharta in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, officers said. He had been working as the building caretaker for the last one and a half years, they added. Police said Kumar went to the terrace himself after the water pump failed to start despite the switch being turned on. He found an exposed joint in the electrical connection, came downstairs to get a plier and returned to the terrace to fix it. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the connection, according to police.

A senior police officer said the incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday when Kumar went to the terrace to fix a wire connection to start the water pump. “He had turned on the switch on the ground floor and was wearing slippers. However, it seems the electrocution took place due to waterlogging after rain in the area on Sunday night,” the officer said.

The officer said Kumar’s legs were in the water when a live wire accidentally touched his forearm while he was fixing the connection with a plier. “He collapsed on the spot and died. The incident came to light after almost an hour when his friend living in the same building started searching for him. He would have survived if the terrace were dry,” he said.

Sunil Saharan, Anil’s uncle, said his friend searched for him after he failed to respond to multiple calls and eventually found him lying in the water with a wire touching his hand. He said the friend switched off the building’s power supply and raised an alarm.

Saharan said Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “He was the lone son and only earning member for his parents in the village. The couple is in their mid-50s,” he told HT.

Doctors who conducted the autopsy said Anil had severe burn marks on his forearms and legs caused by electrocution.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the family did not allege foul play. An inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted at the Sector-65 police station, and the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Monday evening.