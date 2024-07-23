21-year-old held for killing brother-in-law, setting body afire

Gurugram The accused was arrested from Sector 29 and remanded to police custody. (Getty Images)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his brother-in-law to death and setting his body afire using turpentine at an under-construction house in Sector 15, Part 1, for mistreating his ailing sister, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 18 and 19. The suspect, identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Chotu, worked as a guard at the house.

He was arrested from Sector 29 on Sunday night and booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention), 238 (a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on a complaint filed by site contractor Laxman Prasad. He was remanded to police custody, police said.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, identified the deceased as 32-year-old Gore Lal, who was from Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh. “Kumar had tried to make Lal understand on multiple occasions to take care of his sister but the deceased didn’t change his behaviour,” he said.

The police were informed about the body on July 19 by workers at the site, who also said that the guard was missing.

Police said that Lal worked for a building contractor and lived with his wife, who was around 29 years old, in Sector 43. They had married around eight years ago and the woman was suffering from multiple medical complications for the past two months.

According to their enquiries, police said they found that Lal used to spend money on liquor instead of medications for his wife and also assaulted her, due to which her brother confronted him. As part of his plan, Rajesh Kumar invited Lal to dinner at the work site and got him drunk, following which he allegedly strangled him.

He then poured a can of turpentine oil and set the body afire, they said.