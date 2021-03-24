21-year-old held for sodomising 10-year-old boy

A 21-year-old man was arrested from Sector 51 on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy who lives in his neighbourhood. A medical examination of the boy confirmed sexual assault and he is currently stable, undergoing treatment, at Civil Hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect lured the boy, a class 5 student, to his room around 9.30pm on Monday, when the boy’s mother was busy with work.

Amit Sharma, station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said that a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

Singh said, “The families of the minor boy and the suspect are neighbours. The suspect lives with his mother who works as domestic help in the area. She was in Bihar to meet her ailing brother. He was alone at home at the time of the incident. The accused lured the victim to his room to watch a movie and informed the boy’s parents that he would return the next morning as he was alone, following which he sodomised him.”

According to the police, when the boy tried to raise the alarm, the suspect assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The boy returned home on Tuesday and started crying in pain. He informed his mother of the incident, following which the woman informed the police control room and filed a complaint. “A medical examination was conducted on the boy soon after the complaint was filed. Doctors confirmed sexual assault and admitted him to the hospital as he suffered grave injuries to his private parts,” Singh said.

Singh further said that the suspect was arrested from his friend’s house in Sector 51 on Tuesday. He was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Sonia Yadav, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that the boy was still recovering and required treatment for a few days. “We counselled him on Tuesday and have recorded his statement,” she said.