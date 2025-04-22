Woman killed in hit-and-run near Bandhwari bridge in Gurugram

A 21-year-old house help was killed in hit-and-run on the Faridabad-Gurugram road near Bandhwari bridge late Saturday evening, police said on Monday. The victim, Rinki Kumari, was going home after finishing her day’s work at a house in Suncity Society, Gwal Pahari, when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit her, police said. The victim’s husband, Jitender, a resident of Bandhwari village, filed a police complaint. (Representational image)

Her husband, Jitender, a resident of Bandhwari village, filed a police complaint saying, “Around 9.30pm, my neighbour Shambhu told me that my wife was hit by a car near the Bandhwari bridge. I ran to the spot but by then someone had already taken her to Paras Hospital.”

When Jitender reached the hospital, he found his wife in a critical condition. She had sustained multiple injuries on her head, fractures in her arms and was declared unfit for a statement by the doctors. She was succumbed to her injuries at 12.23am on April 21.

“We were informed that a woman was brought in with serious injuries from a road accident. When we tried to record her statement, the doctors said she was unfit. We are scanning CCTV footage from the area and checking with local traffic police for any leads. The identity of the driver and the vehicle is still unknown,” said Jitendar Singh, sub inspector at the DLF phase 1 police station.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 281 (act that endangers the life or personal safety of others) , 125 (causing death by negligent driving) and 106( rash or negligent acts leading to death) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sambhita (BNS) at the DLF Phase 1 police station.

The Bandhwari bridge stretch where the accident took place is a poorly lit area and known for reckless driving, especially during late hours, according to police.

“There have been accidents here before too. There is no speed control, no proper lighting, and drivers just speed through like it’s a highway,” said Mahesh Kumar, a tea vendor near the accident site.