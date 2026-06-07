22-year-old woman dies by suicide at MG Road Metro station

A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving metro train at the MG Road Metro Station in Gurugram on Friday, police said on Saturday. CCTV footage captured the incident on Friday night. Metro services were briefly disrupted and the body was handed over to the family after autopsy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police officers, the deceased lived with her mother at Aaya Nagar, Delhi and was originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the incident took place on the track towards Delhi between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Friday. Passengers immediately informed the metro officials at the station, police said, adding that the metro services were disrupted for several minutes.

A senior police officer said that family members of the victim told police that she was in a relationship with a man but her mother wanted to get her married to someone else.

“It had resulted frequent arguments at their home which is suspected to be fallout of the incident,” he said.

Police said the woman worked in a private firm in Gurugram and the was returning home from office on Friday evening. CCTV camera footage shows the woman jumped before the oncoming train.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an inquiry is being carried out under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Metro police station.

“The deceased’s mother has not alleged any foul play,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.