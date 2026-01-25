2,381 out-of-school children to be enrolled in Gurugram bridge course

The education department has identified 2,381 out-of-school children in the district and is preparing to enrol them in its annual nine-month bridge course aimed at reintegrating such children into the formal education system, officials said. Data compiled through door-to-door surveys by teachers and anganwadi workers from January 1–9 across rural and urban areas of the district. (AP)

According to data released under Samagra Shiksha, Gurugram accounted for the highest number of out-of-school children at 1,789, followed by Sohna (291), Pataudi (156) and Farrukhnagar (145).

Officials said the bridge course programme was launched by the state government’s education department in 2016 and is conducted every year in May or June. The admission process for the identified children is currently underway.

Assistant project coordinator Dinesh Kumar said the children identified include those who were never enrolled in school as well as those who dropped out due to poverty, migration and other socio-economic reasons.

“The data was compiled based on interaction with children during a door-to-door survey by teachers and anganwadi workers across the district from January 1 to 9. The survey covered children in the 7–14 age group,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, each teacher will be responsible for around 20 to 25 students, who will be enrolled across different schools in the district.

“During the course, students will be taught basic concepts aligned with their respective classes as specified under the Kadam model. After completing the course, the students will be promoted to the next class and integrated into mainstream education. The initiative is also aimed at supporting children who have lost years of schooling,” he explained.

“Monthly examinations will be conducted to assess students’ learning and performance. At the end of the programme, a final test will evaluate what each student has learned over the course of the year,” Kumar added.

Officials said the survey covered both rural and urban areas of the district. Survey teams included schoolteachers, headmasters, anganwadi workers and volunteers and focused on vulnerable locations such as slums, migrant labour colonies, construction sites and roadside settlements.

Officials also said there are plans to link children above the age of 14 with special training centres to support their education and skill development.

Dr Anubhooti Bhattnagar, founder of Neo Fusion, said migration is a major factor behind children dropping out or never enrolling in schools.

“In Gurugram, many children don’t even know which school they should attend. Teachers first need to help them understand the importance of education, build a connection, and gradually teach them. Students want to learn, but financial and other constraints often force them to leave midway,” Bhattnagar said.