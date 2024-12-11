24-yr-old killed in NH-48 crash, truck driver absconding

A 24-year-old man died in a road accident on NH-48 near Dharuhera on Tuesday after his motorcycle was allegedly struck by a recklessly driven truck, police said. The victim, Ashish Kumar, an engineer working for a private company, was declared dead at the Sector 10 government hospital. A 24-year-old man died in a road accident on NH-48 near Dharuhera on Tuesday after his motorcycle was allegedly struck by a recklessly driven truck, police said. (Representational Photo)

Sub-inspector Om Prakash of the Bilaspur police station, the investigating officer, said police received an emergency call about the accident from a passerby and rushed to the spot. “We immediately secured the truck involved in the accident and arranged an ambulance to transport the victim to the hospital along with his family. Unfortunately, he was declared dead during treatment. The truck driver fled the scene, and efforts are underway to trace him,” he said.

The victim’s brother, Bintu Kumar, who filed a complaint, said the family was informed about the accident around 2.30pm. “In the morning, Ashish told us he was going to visit our sister, Dimple, at her in-laws’ home in Nand Rampur Bas. Later, we received a call from the police about the accident. We rushed to the spot and found his red Apache motorcycle severely damaged near a parked truck,” Bintu said in his statement.

In his FIR, Bintu added that local passersby told him the truck driver was at fault. “They said the truck hit Ashish’s bike due to high speed and negligent driving. We immediately took him to the hospital. He had severe head and leg injuries and was bleeding heavily,” he said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bilaspur police station. “Investigations are underway to establish the sequence of events and hold the driver responsible accountable,” added sub-inspector Om Prakash.