3 held for abducting, murdering Gurugram resident after torturing him for money

Three suspects have been arrested on charges of abducting a 45-year-old man, holding him hostage for five days, and torturing him into transferring money from his bank account to theirs before strangling him to death, police said on Monday. The three suspects in police custody. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Investigators said one of the suspects Akshay Kumar (26), a resident of Delhi’s Dilip Vihar, was arrested from Haridwar on the morning of October 14, and based on his confession, two others -- Pradeep Kumar (29), the prime suspect belonging to Mahendergarh, and his associate Vinay Kumar (22), from Bhiwani -- were arrested from Rampura flyover the same day.

Police said prime suspect Pradeep was a colleague of victim Praveen Trivedi, worked in a polymer manufacturing firm in IMT Manesar. Police said Praveen allegedly had information that Trivedi had a large sum of money in his account and thus hatched a plan to abduct him and get the money.

Police said Trivedi went missing on October 5 and, on failing to trace him, his family filed a missing person complaint on October 9 at the Civil Lines police station.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Trivedi was murdered in a room in Patel Nagar near Sector 15 on the intervening night of October 9 and 10.

“The suspects later dumped the body at Mohammadpur Ahir village in Tauru, Nuh. However, there was nothing on the body to ascertain the identity and because it remained unidentified for over 72 hours, police disposed of it as per legal procedure,” he said.

Dahiya said meanwhile, a team led by inspector Poonam Kumari, station house officer of Civil Lines police station, kept working on the missing person complaint.

“During investigation, it came to fore that continuous withdrawals were taking place from Trivedi’s bank account using his debit card. It was Akshay who was seen in the CCTV camera footage at ATM kiosks and was finally arrested from Haridwar on October 14,” he said.

ACP said Akshay admitted to his involvement in Trivedi’s abduction and also disclosed that they had murdered him.

“It was in Akshay’s room that they held Trivedi hostage, continuously torturing him and leaving him hungry. There were multiple injury marks on Trivedi’s body when it was recovered from Nuh. Later, on Akshay’s admission statement, his two accomplices were arrested from Rampura on October 14,” he said, adding that Pradeep and Vinay are related.

Investigators said Trivedi’s mobile phone was smashed by the trio and thrown away, while his wallet and a car -- a WagonR that they purchased using over ₹3.5 lakh transferred from Trivedi’s account -- was recovered from them. They said Akshay and Vinay worked as delivery executives in the city. They said further investigation is on in the case.

