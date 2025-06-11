Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
3 held for PG caretaker’s murder over unpaid rent in Farrukhnagar

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 11, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Tenants found the body the next morning. The trio fled, hiding in Mathura, Delhi and other places, but were caught Monday night

Three men were arrested from the Delhi-Jhajjar bypass road in Farrukhnagar on Monday night for allegedly murdering their PG caretaker following an argument over a pending room rent of 2,000, police said on Tuesday.  

The arrested suspects were identified as Rahul Kumar alias Papul, 20, of Azampur; Bittu alias Commando, 31, of Kishanpura in Meerut; and Sooraj Kumar, 30, of Hisar. (HT Photo)
The arrested suspects were identified as Rahul Kumar alias Papul, 20, of Azampur; Bittu alias Commando, 31, of Kishanpura in Meerut; and Sooraj Kumar, 30, of Hisar. (HT Photo)

The arrested suspects were identified as Rahul Kumar alias Papul, 20, of Azampur; Bittu alias Commando, 31, of Kishanpura in Meerut; and Sooraj Kumar, 30, of Hisar. Police said that the three had no prior criminal records and were employed at various warehouses across the district. The deceased was Narender Kumar, 24, a resident of Ward 1, Farrukhnagar, who worked as a caretaker at a PG in Jaat Colony. The incident took place in the trio’s room on the night of June 4.  

According to Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Kumar, Narender had allotted the trio a room on June 1 for a monthly rent of 5,000. “They had paid 3,000 and assured Narender they would pay the rest soon,” he said. “On June 3, Narender again asked them for the remaining amount, which led to a heated argument and a scuffle after he hurled abuses at the suspects,” the PRO said, adding they have not yet found evidence to support any prior altercations or dissension between the accused and the victim.

The next night, the suspects invited Narender to their room to drink liquor, police added. “They possibly wanted to improve relations so he would stop asking for the money. But Narender again brought up the rent and abused them,” Kumar said. Investigators said the trio, all drunk, assaulted Narender and Bittu throttled him with help from the others.  

Tenants found the body the next morning. The trio fled, hiding in Mathura, Delhi and other places, but were caught Monday night. On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 103(2) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday after an autopsy confirmed the murder. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
