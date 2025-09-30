3 minors detained in burglary at Mary Kom’s Faridabad residence: Police

Three minors have been detained for their alleged involvement in the theft at former Olympian and boxer Mary Kom’s residence last week, Faridabad Police said on Monday. Aged 13–15, the minors confessed during probe, leading to recovery of 15 stolen items. At least seven others remain at large after the Sector-46 break-in. (ANI)

The three boys, aged between 13 and 15, were apprehended from Mewla Maharajpur in Sector 43 on Sunday night, Faridabad police said in a press release.

They are suspected to be part of an interdistrict gang that carries out burglaries.

Information provided by the suspects during the interrogation led police to recover at least 15 items stolen from Kom’s residence from a location in Mewla Maharajpur, Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad police, said.

The recovered items include three TVs, a tablet, an expensive wristwatch, one set of Ray Ban glasses, multiple pairs of branded shoes, trimmers, and several suitcases with clothes, among other valuables.

On September 24, at least seven to eight suspects allegedly broke into Kom’s residence in Sector-46 and stole valuables worth several lakhs. The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident with Kom in Meghalaya for an event.

Investigators said that the trio carried out multiple recces of the area around Kom’s residence in the days leading up to the incident. They noticed that the house had been locked for several days with no light and no movement inside.

They passed on the information to the other members of this gang who, along with the three minors, targeted the house last week.

“There were at least seven to eight suspects involved in the theft including the trio. Raids are going on to arrest all others involved in the theft who were presently on the run and recover more items stolen from the boxer’s residence,” Yadav further said.

The theft came to light on Saturday when one of Kom’s neighbours spotted the suspects running away with the valuables during a check of the CCTV camera footage at their residence.