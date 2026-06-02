3 months on, HPV vaccine drive in Gurugram falls short of targets

Three months after the Haryana government launched the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in the state, only 2,706 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Gurugram so far against a target of 16,014 girls, as per data by the health department. Only 2,706 girls have received free shots through 39 government facilities, while the state has covered just 19% of its overall target. (Shutterstock)

Achieving just 17% coverage in the city, a total of 41,899 girls have been vaccinated across Haryana against a target of around 226,000 beneficiaries since the campaign was launched in March this year.

The vaccine protects girls against infections caused by the human papillomavirus, the leading cause of cervical cancer among women. Haryana became one of the first states in the country to launch a government-funded vaccination programme targeting girls aged 14 and 15 years.

In Gurugram, the campaign is being implemented through a network of 39 government health facilities, including 25 primary health centres (PHCs), 12 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and two sub-divisional civil hospitals. The vaccine is being administered free of cost to eligible girls.

Health officials said several awareness initiatives were undertaken before and after the launch of the campaign. Information about the vaccine was disseminated through schools, community outreach programmes, health camps and awareness sessions conducted by ASHA workers and other frontline healthcare staff. Parents were also counselled about the vaccine’s role in preventing cervical cancer.

Despite these efforts, officials admitted that the pace of vaccination has remained slower than expected.

“The campaign is continuing and we are regularly conducting awareness activities in schools and communities. However, vaccine hesitancy among some parents and misconceptions regarding the vaccine continue to be challenges,” a senior health department official said.

Officials said vaccination services remain available at all designated government facilities.

Other districts in southern Haryana also recorded substandard performance. Faridabad, which had the second-largest population target of 21,572, could complete only 10%. Nuh stood at 5%, Rewari and Mahendergarh at 17%, Palwal at 18%, and Bhiwani at 20%.

Across Haryana, only 19% of the target has been met, leaving nearly 184,000 eligible girls yet to be vaccinated. Officials said the drive will continue until the targets are met.