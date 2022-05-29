300 people barge into Gurgaon school during board exams, abuse staff: Police
Gurugram: A group of 300 people allegedly entered a private school in Pataudi’s Hailey Mandi forcefully on Friday when Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of Class 12 were appearing for their board examinations, police said on Saturday.
The crowd, including “anti-social elements”, allegedly manhandled the school staff, and abused and misbehaved with the school’s principal, Nisha Kaushik, according to the police. Teams of police officials were immediately sent to the school to neutralise the situation and evict the miscreants after the principal informed police about the situation.
According to the police, this happened after two students from nearby villages got into a fight outside the exam centre just before the examination was about to commence, and people from their respective villages barged into the school while the examinations were ongoing. Police, however, are investigating “if the miscreants wanted to help the students in cheating during the examination”. The 12th board examinations commenced on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Friday exams were held between 10.30am and 12.
Based on Kaushik’s complaint, a case has been registered against the suspects under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (punishment for intending to insult modesty of any woman, uttering any word, make sound or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi police station
The principal on Saturday urged police to deploy more personnel at the exam centre, and also provide protection to her, fearing that a similar situation might arise again.
Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said that both the parties later compromised with each other, and also apologised to the school administration. “However, we will not take any more chances. Patrolling would be intensified outside the school during the remaining exam days. More police personnel will also be deployed at the school premises,” Kumar said.
-
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
-
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
