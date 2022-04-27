300 RWAs in Gurugram set to participate in Sewocon tomorrow
At least 300 residents welfare associations (RWAs) from Gurugram will take part in the seminar cum workshop cum conference (Sewocon), scheduled to take place on Friday, said district officials on Wednesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the programme to know about the issues plaguing the RWAs and discuss ways of resolving them.
Deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said the programme is being organised with the objective of making RWAs aware of their legal rights and duties and provide a platform for open discussion. “The developers will release standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to handing over of the project to RWAs. After consultation, a policy on structural audit may also be implemented. This is an opportunity for us to know about the expectation of people and our shortfalls,” he said.
Yadav said RWAs have raised several issues, especially developers not honouring the estimated deadline given for completion of a projects and handover of apartments to the RWA or the civic body in case of private plotted colonies. “RWAs have been asked to submit a list of panellists, who will present the issues on behalf of a condominium or society,” he said.
Members from various RWAs and welfare groups came together and organised several meetings to discuss pressing issues--mainly registration of RWAs and handing over of projects--they are facing, before presenting them in Sewocon.
Residents said they need better understanding of acts and laws and also want a dialogue on the major issues plaguing RWAs. They are demanding authorities to organise awareness programmes to educate the allottees and their associations about various provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act,1983, Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act,2012 and Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act), 2016.
K K Khandelwal, chairperson of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), said lack of knowledge about provisions related to association of allottees listed under different acts is one of the most pressing issues. “The Sewocon is the first step towards providing detailed SOP for handing over of project to RWAs, formation of RWAs and obligation of builders. The objective of the conference is not grievance redressal but rather to address common issues pertaining to RWAs,” he said.
The Sewocon will have sessions related to formation of associations of flats or floor space owners, discussion on registration of an association of allottees or RWAs under Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, and issues arising from a single project having multiple RWAs, dummy office bearers representing the promoter, among other factors, said officials.
Khandelwal said there will also be sessions related to obligation of the promoter towards the association of allottees of a real estate project, such as enable the formation of an association of allottees, obtain completion certificate and occupation certificate. He said they will also discuss issues of handing over of maintenance services.
The Sewocon is expected to bring up systemic solutions to issues of RWAs and residents by making them aware of the legal framework, measures which can ensure builders deliver what they commit, mechanism to put pressure of accountability on government and builders to solve outstanding issues, empower RWAs so that they can function effectively and make government departments enforce and implement obligations without delay, said Yadav.
Gauri Sarin, convenor of ‘Making Model Gurugram’, said many issues relating to inconsistencies in the acts are expected to be ironed out; recommendations for builder obligations, smooth handover of key processes to the RWAs will be flagged during the event. “We, along with the district administration, have worked seamlessly to collect data from colonies...the RWAs can look forward to a roadmap starting Friday to resolve outstanding issues. However, they must not stop putting pressure on various stakeholders for the redressal of their issues till a good governance model is a reality,” she said.
Multiple factors compound power crisis in Uttar Pradesh as demand soars
Increasing demand with “shrinking generation” due to coal shortage in thermal plants, as well as closure of some units for technical reasons, have further compounded the prevailing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. The situation arose even as Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Wednesday asked officials to work honestly to rid people of load-shedding. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the power demand was creating a new record due to intense heat conditions.
Yogi informs PM Modi of steps taken to check Covid surge in NCR
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the steps taken by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19 in the districts of the national capital region in Uttar Pradesh. The overall test positivity rate in the state was 1.87%, Adityanath added. Yogi also said the state government was working to save lives and livelihoods while “successfully” implementing the “test, trace, treat and vaccination” policy of the PM.
Three murders within 3 days in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut
Harpal Saini, 50 and his wife Kaushal,48, were stabbed to death near Khalwada village in Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Harpal was accused in a murder case and bailed out a month ago. They stabbed Harpal multiple times. Harpal was a resident of Johra village in Mansoorpur area of the district. He was booked for the murder of his neighbour Vinay Singh in June last year, with his sons Rahul and Shubham.
BSA Ghazipur bathes kids during School Chalo Abhiyan
Basic shiksha adhikari, Ghazipur, Hemant Rao, bathed children, dressed them properly in Banvasi Basti of village Vizahara, in Zakhania block of Ghazipur district, on Tuesday. Rao was on a visit to attend the School Chalo campaign at Jalalabad Primary School, where he appealed to locals to enrol their children in the school. Thereafter, he visited Vijahaa Banavasi Basti. He got 15 children of Banavasi Basti enrolled in the school.
MCG house approves renaming of Hero Honda Chowk to Eklavya Chowk
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram approved the renaming of Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to Eklavya Chowk during a House meeting on Wednesday. The House also approved the renaming of 12 other junctions and stretches in the city. There is an Eklavya temple on Khandsa road in Sector 37. Such is the congestion that an underpass and a flyover have been opened here in the past five years.
