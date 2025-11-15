Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

30-year-old man found murdered in Gurugram’s Sector 9A garbage heap

ByMihika Shah
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 05:08 am IST

Police say the victim had recently shifted to Jyoti Park. The blood-stained stone near the body suggests an attack from behind; no revenge motive found so far.

A 30-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning, wrapped in a quilt and bearing severe head injuries, in a heap of garbage opposite the community centre in Gurugram’s Sector 9A, police said. 

Investigators say CCTV near his brother’s house captured his last movement. Officers are reviewing additional footage to determine how he reached Sector 9A. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Investigators say CCTV near his brother’s house captured his last movement. Officers are reviewing additional footage to determine how he reached Sector 9A. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body was discovered around 8.30am by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sanitation workers, police said. Sector 9A station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh and a police team reached the spot by 9am and cordoned off the area for investigation. 

Police identified the victim as Kamod (goes by single name), adding that an ID card found in his purse confirmed his identity. Originally from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, Kamod had come to Delhi’s Bawana for work and was living on rent. He had recently been staying at his brother Pramod’s house in Gurugram’s Jyoti Park, Gali Number 13, officers said. 

According to SHO Singh, the victim had a “severe head injury” and “visible marks on his face.” A blood-stained stone was recovered near the body, “suggesting that he may have been attacked from behind,” he said. 

A forensic team reached the scene around 10am, followed by a dog squad, as part of the ongoing investigation. The SHO said preliminary findings do not point to a revenge angle. CCTV footage near Pramod’s houseshows that Kamod left his house around 9pm on Thursday, he added. Police are examining additional footage and other evidence. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / 30-year-old man found murdered in Gurugram’s Sector 9A garbage heap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On