30-year-old man found murdered in Gurugram’s Sector 9A garbage heap

A 30-year-old man was found dead on Friday morning, wrapped in a quilt and bearing severe head injuries, in a heap of garbage opposite the community centre in Gurugram’s Sector 9A, police said. Investigators say CCTV near his brother’s house captured his last movement. Officers are reviewing additional footage to determine how he reached Sector 9A. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body was discovered around 8.30am by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sanitation workers, police said. Sector 9A station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh and a police team reached the spot by 9am and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Police identified the victim as Kamod (goes by single name), adding that an ID card found in his purse confirmed his identity. Originally from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, Kamod had come to Delhi’s Bawana for work and was living on rent. He had recently been staying at his brother Pramod’s house in Gurugram’s Jyoti Park, Gali Number 13, officers said.

According to SHO Singh, the victim had a “severe head injury” and “visible marks on his face.” A blood-stained stone was recovered near the body, “suggesting that he may have been attacked from behind,” he said.

A forensic team reached the scene around 10am, followed by a dog squad, as part of the ongoing investigation. The SHO said preliminary findings do not point to a revenge angle. CCTV footage near Pramod’s houseshows that Kamod left his house around 9pm on Thursday, he added. Police are examining additional footage and other evidence.