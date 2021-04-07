32-year-old executive robbed of cash at knifepoint

A 32-year-old executive of a private company was robbed of ₹30,000 at knifepoint on Tuesday by a person he had offered a lift to from Sector 46, the police said.

The executive was on his way from Sector 46 to Sector 29 when the incident took place. An unidentified man flagged him down near the exit gate of Sector 46.

“He boarded my car and was thankful. He was wearing a cap and facemask due to which his face was not clear. Within minutes, he took me at knifepoint and asked me to hand over cash and belongings. As I hardly had any cash, he forced me to withdraw it from a nearby ATM,” the executive said, requesting anonymity.

The robber then took ₹30,000 from his account and fled on a scooter driven by an accomplice.

The police were informed and a team from the Sector 50 station recorded the executive’s statement at the spot.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said that they have recovered CCTV footage from several spots. “The suspect is yet to be identified. He appears to be in his late 30s. The scooter used by the suspect had no registration number but we are trying to identify them,” he said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 50 police station on Tuesday afternoon.

Yadav said the suspect had followed the car on Monday and was keeping a close watch on the victim’s movement. He stood at the crossing around 9.30am, when the traffic movement is slow. “We are scanning other CCTV cameras also to check their movement,” he said.