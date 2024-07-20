32-yr-old burnt to death, body found at house of employer in Gurgaon

A 32-year-old caretaker of a newly constructed house in Sector 15 Part 1 was allegedly murdered and his body set on fire, police said. The burnt body was discovered in the lobby on the ground floor of the under-construction house. Based on the complaint, a murder case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station. (File Photo)

Police have identified a relative of the deceased as the suspect, who is currently on the run.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer for the Gurugram police, said that the suspect, a relative of the deceased, had visited him on Thursday night. “Police received a call on Friday about a man burned to death in a house in Sector 15-1. A team from the Civil Lines police station arrived at the scene, where they found the charred body. The crime scene team, fingerprint team, and dog squad also reached the spot, collected samples, and conducted a thorough investigation. The body of the deceased was sent to the mortuary,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Gorelal, also known as Halla, a resident of Sendpa village in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Construction work was ongoing at the house, and a watchman, Rajesh Singh, resided inside. “On Thursday night, the deceased visited the site to meet his brother-in-law along with other friends, and they consumed alcohol. However, by morning, Gorelal was missing. Rajesh called the complainant and instructed him to check the gallery, where the complainant found Gorelal’s burnt body,” said Kumar.

Based on the complaint, a murder case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station. Kumar added that teams have been formed to arrest the currently absconding suspect.