35 under-construction shops near Khandsa Road demolished

At least 35 shops that were being constructed on a 600 square yard plot along Khandsa Road in violation of rules were demolished by a team of the Town and Country Planning Department (DTCP) on Wednesday.

DTCP officials said that no licence or permission was taken by the owner for construction of the commercial complex and despite an FIR being registered in the matter, construction was being carried in gross violation of laws. The demolition drive started around 11am by the enforcement team of DTCP, comprising 25 officials, which was protected by a police contingent of around 150 personnel that was deployed to maintain law and order.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that it was a joint demolition drive in which around 35 shops constructed in violation of rules were demolished. “A shopping mall-like structure was being constructed and it took us four earth moving machines and a heavy Pokland machine, which had to be called in later, to demolish the structure,” said Bhath, adding that the drive went on till late evening due to the sturdy nature of construction.

Bhath said that an FIR was earlier registered against the owners in this matter under relevant sections. “The owners were asked to desist from further construction,” he said.

The owner of the under-construction complex, OP Kataria, when asked about the matter said that he was being targeted for being an RTI activist, to pressure him to compromise in a legal matter. “I am being targeted as I had filed multiple cases of electoral malpractices and I am not ready to compromise in the matter. Why no action is being taken against illegal buildings on Khandsa Road and in the 900-metre area around IAF ammunition dump?” he said.

DTCP officials, however, said that the department would take action in all areas under their jurisdiction. “It is wrong to defend illegal actions by citing violations by others. We have strict directions from director, DTCP, to take action against illegal shopping complexes and colonies,” said Bhath.