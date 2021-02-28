35-year-old man mowed down by speeding car at Labour Chowk crossing

A 35-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him while he was walking along with his brother towards Garhi Hasru to meet his father on Friday evening. The police said that the driver of the car allegedly fled the spot, said the police. adding that the incident took place at the Labour Chowk crossing.

According to the police, the victim, Sunny Singh, was a resident of Garhi Hasru village and worked as a driver with a transporter. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The incident took place around 6.40pm, when Singh, along with his brother Aakash, was going towards his village from the local railway station. The police said that his brother was walking ahead of him when the incident took place.

“My brother used to live in Durga Colony near Chandu Budhera and had recently constructed his house. On Friday he came to meet us and, after spending a few minutes at railway station, we were on our way to meet our father who lives in the village,” said Aakash, brother of the deceased.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Saturday.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 10 police station, said that the accident took place right in front of the crossing near Labour Chowk. A speeding i10 car hit the victim while he was walking on the roadside. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The driver is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.”