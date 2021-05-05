35-year-old shot dead in PG in argument with two others

A 35-year-old man was shot dead inside a paying guest (PG) house in Ishlampur village of Sector 38 on Tuesday night by two armed persons, the police said. The victim was killed over personal rivalry, the police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Sandeep of Sampla village in Rohtak, was residing in a PG in Ishlampur village for the last two months along with the suspects, identified as Manish and Jonty. It is suspected that the trio had an argument over an issue, following which one of them opened fire.

The police said the victim was hit with four rounds and he died on the spot. The suspects fled the spot and the hospital Sandeep was taken to declared that he was brought dead,

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar police station. No arrest has been made so far. “The murder seems to be the fallout of an old enmity. The accused has been identified and exact cause of the murder could be known only after the arrest of the accused,” said KK Rao, the police commissioner, adding that teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.