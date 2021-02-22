36 random samples sent for testing to identify new SARS CoV-2 variant

At least 36 random Covid-19 positive samples have been sent from Gurugram to the National Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, in the last one month to detect the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which emerged in the United Kingdom late last year. The test results have not yet been shared with the district health department, according to the health officials who raised the issue in a meeting with Dr Usha Gupta, director, health services, Haryana, on Monday.

“Test results of 36 samples sent till now have not been received from the government lab in Delhi. According to the government guidelines, 5% of the random samples positive for SARS CoV-2 has to be tested for genomic sequencing to identify the new variant of the Covid-19. Even if the results are negative, the health department has not yet been updated, “said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The genomic sequencing started in December last year after a new strain — currently called B.1.1.7 — emerged in the United Kingdom. International travellers from UK started to be tested, which included nearly 700 people from Gurugram who travelled after November 25 last year. Only a single case of a 22-year-old man with the new strain was reported from the city in the last week of December. Since then, the health department has been sending random positive samples by public or private laboratories to the identified regional genome sequencing laboratories. On Monday, the district reported 23 new cases, taking the active case count to 233.

Identification of the new strain is critical to assess whether the mutation can influence the transmission and severity of Covid-19. Since the vaccination has been ongoing, variants could reverse the progress towards herd immunity.

“Random samples are being sent weekly. In case any international traveller is tested Covid-19 positive, their samples are also being sent along with it,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer for Covid-19. “The test results are directly being submitted by the lab to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further analysis and compilation but have not been reaching us.”

Hepatitis and Vector-borne disease

Gupta, who is also the state officer for National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), reviewed other ongoing health programmes, with a focus on Hepatitis B and C. “Screening camps will be held in jails, TB centres, de-addiction centres, among other places, to identify cases of Hepatitis B and C. Also, the health department will now give confirmation on swine flu cases for samples that will come from Faridabad, Jhajjar and Rewari,” said Dr Sudha Gupta, deputy civil surgeon and district surveillance officer for Hepatitis and NVBDCP.