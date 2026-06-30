36km Gurugram-Pachgaon Metro with 28 stations to link Global City, IMT Manesar

A proposed Metro line between Sector 56 of Gurugram and Pachgaon will pass through the planned Global City and the industrial hub of IMT Manesar, covering 36 kilometres and comprising 28 elevated stations, according to officials of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). Officials said the 36km line will be funded through state support, central grant, bank loans and HSIIDC contribution after DPR approval. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior official aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named, said that the corridor is proposed to connect with the Rapid Metro through a spur at Sector 56, and that a detailed project report—provided by RITES India Limited—will be submitted to the state government for approval.

The official said they received the final draft report of the project report on May 16. “It has also been decided that the Haryana government would bear the majority of construction costs for this project. The DPR would be soon presented to the state government for approval,” the official said.

As per the agenda of the 65th board meeting of HMRTC held on June 22, it was decided that funding would be on “10% grant from Central Govt (on total project cost excluding Private investment, cost towards land, R&R and State taxes, and Debt equity of 80:20) has been approved by the Government.”

The Haryana government would bear 20% of the cost, will seek 10% from the Centre and source the rest through bank loans, as per the agenda.

A second senior HMRTC official, who did not wish to be named, said that Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Limited, a state government undertaking, has also agreed to foot a share of the project cost, estimated at around ₹10,000 crore in total.

The official said that the corporation will put in ₹1,500 crore. “It was already agreed upon that the HSIIDC will contribute to the project. A large part of the Metro line will pass through HSIIDC areas in Gururgam and Manesar,” the official said.

The stations proposed in the draft plan by RITES, officials said, are located at sectors 56, 61, 62, Nirvana Country, Sector 66, Vatika Chowk, sectors 69, 70, 75, Kherki Daula, Sector 36A, Global City, sectors 88, 84, 85/89, 86/90, 91, Kankrola village, M-15, M-6/7, M-4, M-8, Manesar, sectors P-4, P-5, P-7 and Pachgaon.

Besides connecting to the Rapid Metro in Sector 56, it is also proposed to connect to the Gurugram-Faridabad-Greater Noida RRTS network near Sector 61, and with the Delhi-Bawal Namo Bharat train at Pachgaon.