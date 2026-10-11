37-yr-old drug smuggler held, 2 booked after shootout in Sec 62
Two wanted interstate drug smugglers and a Crime Branch officer were injured in an exchange of fire in Sector-62 on Friday, police said on Saturday
Two wanted interstate drug smugglers and a Crime Branch officer were injured in an exchange of fire in Sector-62 on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police have apprehended the two suspects and a third associate.
Police identified the suspects as Marfat alias Maru, 32, and Phool Babu Sheikh, 26, both residents of Bali Murshidabad. Their associate was identified as Shrikul Sheikh, 37, a resident of Nadia, West Bengal. Police said Marfat and Phool sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while the police officer sustained a bullet injury in his arm.
The two suspects will be formally arrested after doctors declare them medically fit. Shrikul was arrested from the spot after a chase.
According to police, 136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, a country-made firearm, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.
Police said Phool was wanted in a drug smuggling case and Gurugram police had also announced a reward for his arrest.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Sector-65 Crime Branch team received information about three-armed men planning a robbery.
“Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a checkpoint on the road from Nangli Umarpur to Sector-62. The trio arrived at the spot around 11pm, but fled after opening fire on the police team,” Turan said.
“Police chased and intercepted the suspects almost a kilometre later, where the suspects fired at the police again. One of the bullets hit a police vehicle and another injured an officer,” he added.
Investigators said Marfat and Phool were injured in retaliatory fire. Six rounds were fired by the suspects and three by the police, officers said.
Police said Marfat has four criminal cases of assault, theft, fake currency and drug smuggling registered against him, Phool has two and Shrikul has one drug smuggling case registered against him.
On the complaint of a Crime Branch official, an FIR was registered for attempt to murder and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sector-65 police station on Saturday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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