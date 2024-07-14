40 teams conducting anti-dengue operations across Gurugram: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Sunday said more than 40 teams are conducting fogging operations and spraying oil and insecticides in water hot spots to check the spread of dengue. A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) worker carried out a fogging operations at Civil Lines near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“In collaboration with councillors and resident welfare associations, house-to-house inspections are being carried out to detect larvae. We have sufficient resources to combat vector-borne diseases such as 42 hand-mounted fogging machines, 10 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, and 43 hand spray machines for larvicide application,” said MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar.

Since April, the teams have visited 12,523 homes and issued 88 notices, he added. Health officials have cautioned residents not to dismiss fever and other symptoms even if a dengue test yields negative results.

A total of 10,54,508 houses have been visited by rapid fever mass survey teams to check for mosquito-breeding sites in the current year. Of these, 10,032 houses were inspected last week, and mosquito larvae were found in as many as 127 houses, said officials.

“People need to be cautious and should check their overhead tanks, flower pots, and water coolers to remove any stagnant water. They are advised to wear full-sleeve clothing and use mosquito repellents,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Yadav said that the health department has started geo-marking areas where patients are being diagnosed with dengue. “We are also keeping note of any emerging hot spots. We have asked MCG to carry out fogging in areas of the city with positive cases to curb the menace of mosquitoes,” Yadav said.

Last year, the city recorded 276 dengue cases, including one fatality. This figure was 440 in 2022 and 327 (including a fatality) in 2021.