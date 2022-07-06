42 ‘illegal’ hawkers removed from Sector 46 vending zone
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) removed 42 street vendors illegally operating at its vending zone in Sector 46 on Tuesday, said a release issued by the civic body--the first such action initiated by the MCG against illegal street vendors.
According to civic officials, the 42 vendors were operating in the street vending zone without obtaining any certificate or valid documents from the municipal corporation.
A joint team of MCG officials and Sector 50 police evicted the illegal vendors from the vending zone and also seized their belongings.
“We have started taking action against illegal vendors operating in street vending zones. According to the rules, it is illegal to put any cart in the vending zone without obtaining a vending certificate and other requisite approval from the MCG. Further, the ownership of an MCG sanctioned vending cart cannot be transferred to someone else or given on rent to another person; otherwise a vendor is considered to be illegally running his operations,” said Vijaypal Yadav, deputy municipal commissioner of MCG.
Around 1,700 vendors registered with the MCG operate in the 148 street vending zones across the city.
The first such vending zone opened in November 2016, opposite the Medanta Hospital in Sector 32. Vendors sell food and beverages at affordable rates in a vending zone.
Street vendors operating illegally in MCG’s vending zones have been a major issue for the last two years. Last April, civic officials found 300 street vendors operating illegally in their vending zones.
Last October, the municipal corporation decided to conduct a survey at all its 148 vending zones to identify illegal vendors. Based on the survey report, the MCG has started a special drive against the illegal street vendors.
PMPML starts fifth electric bus depot at Pune railway station
PUNE With its focus on increasing the number of electric buses (e-buses) in the city, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Tuesday started its 5th e-depot for charging and maintenance of e-buses at Pune station. The city already has four e-charging stations at Nigadi, Wagholi, Baner and Bhekrai nagar. In the first phase, 25 buses will be charged at this e-depot. E-buses will be provided on the Kondhwa, Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Alandi routes.
After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things
Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during Desai's' stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”. Desai's post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
