432 fined in two days for driving on wrong side in Gurugram, say traffic police
At least 432 people were fined till Saturday for driving on the wrong side during the road safety drive launched by the Gurugram traffic police on Friday to reduce accidents in the city.
Wrong-way driving is a major issue in the city, even on the U-turn flyovers at Shankar Chowk and Iffco Chowk, which have been constructed and designed solely for unidirectional traffic, said the traffic police officials.
Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said that the road safety drive has been introduced across the city with a focus on key spots such as Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vikas Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Sohna Road, and Sector 30/31 dividing road among other stretches where traffic violations are rampant.
Around 15% of the road fatalities in the city happen due to wrong-way driving, according to the traffic police officials.
“With the help of feedback from the traffic police marshalls on ground, as well as through analysing data on road accidents, we observed that wrong-way driving at various points in the city has taken many lives. So, we have started an indefinite road safety drive to keep a check on drivers and reduce such traffic violations across the city,” said Tomar.
Out of the total 432 fines issued for wrong-way driving in two days, 255 were issued on Friday and 177 on Saturday. The traffic police will tabulate such cases for Sunday on Monday, said the officials.
Tomar also said that the road safety drive will be conducted at least once every month, until the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) completes its project on installing CCTV cameras on 90 key stretches in the city, which will help in monitoring all traffic violations — including wrong-way driving — 24x7. An e-challan will be generated against an offender immediately.
Nearly 20% of the fines issued by the Gurugram traffic police account for wrong-way driving, according to Tomar.
32,618 fines were issued for wrong-way driving in 2021, 39,765 in 2020, and 49,761 in 2019. There were fewer cases of wrong-way driving in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-induced lockdowns, as the traffic volume was significantly lower than usual, said the officials.
On Sunday, the Gurugram traffic police officials also said that this year, 14,000 fines have been issued for wrong-way driving as on Saturday.
The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation. A wrong-way driving violation can also lead to termination of the licence, and even an FIR is registered against an offender for rash driving under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Tomar said that a violator in addition to the wrong-way driving also pays ₹5,000 for dangerous driving, and ₹10,000 for a subsequent violation.
Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and faculty member of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, said that the traffic police need to ensure that on-ground fines for traffic violations persist even though digital surveillance is in place nowadays. “Visible prosecution has a bigger psychological impact, and deters drivers from committing traffic violations. Traffic police need to keep a check on wrong-way driving — both digitally and on the ground. Enforcement over a sustained period is the only effective solution to counter the violations,” said Ram.
Ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre
“Few days back a Kashmiri pandit was killed in his office. It seems they had thought this through. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe? A lot of them had been sent under a PM package. After this incident, all of them are scared,” the chief minister said in the briefing. Kejriwal was referring to the protests by Kashmiri Pandit community in Budgam on Friday.
Congress works to unite, BJP to divide: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating divisions” while saying his party works to unite all. “We work to help the needy, the weak, and they [BJP] for few industrialists,” he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the economy after it strengthened under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Government government. Gandhi said there is no employment for youth while the inflation is increasing.
Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people. “It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” NHRC Sunil Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested.
JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the by-poll. Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)'s national election officer.
Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
BJP's former Member of the Legislative Council, BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday. As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
