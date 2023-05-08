One killed, five hurt after two cars collide on Dwarka e-way in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 56-year-old woman died while five others were injured after two cars had a head-on collision on the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday morning, Gurugram police said. Police said the deceased’s family members are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 90. (HT Photo)

According to police, one of the cars was being driven on the wrong-side of the expressway.

The deceased has been identified as Monika Arya, a resident of Sector 16 in Delhi’s Rohini, police said. Her husband, son and daughter-in-law suffered injuries, police said, adding that the driver and another passenger of the speeding car were also injured in the accident.

Police said the deceased’s family members are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 90.

The deceased’s son, identified as Tanuj Arya, who was driving the car, said he had taken his family members to Gurugram’ s Sector 90 to meet his sister. “We were returning to Delhi when a speeding Swift Dzire car coming from the wrong-side collided with our car at around 9am,” he said.

Arya said passersby rushed them to a private hospital in Manesar, but his mother succumbed to her injuries. “

Suresh Panghal, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said commuters informed police about the accident. “We have recorded statements of the victims and eyewitnesses and prima facie, it seems the car driver was speeding from the wrong-side of the expressway,” he said.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 37 police station against the car driver, police said.

ACP Panghal said the driver and his friend also suffered injuries and were also admitted to a private hospital.

The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy on Monday afternoon, said police.

Ramnik Singh, one of the eyewitnesses, said he was driving towards Kherki Daula when the accident took place in front of a housing society. “The impact of the accident was such that the victim who died was flung into the air and fell on the road. She died on the spot. The driver of the car and his father were stuck inside the car,” he said.

The accident led to a major traffic jam, which was cleared after police reached the spot.

