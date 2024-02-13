6 booked for assaulting Ggm hospital staff after argument over discount on bill

The Gurugram police have booked six people for allegedly barging into a private hospital in DLF Phase 3 and assaulting its officials and its security staff following an argument over a discount on a medical bill, officers aware of the matter said on Monday. Police said all the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon. (File)

The officers said the incident took place at Narayana hospital around 1am on Sunday, when the prime suspect, identified as Naveen Kumar, 28, asked the billing clerk Noor Alam to give a 50% discount for his wife’s medical treatment as they are local residents.

The bill amount, police and hospital officials said, was ₹5667.

When Alam refused, police said, Kumar tried to forcibly take his wife away, resulting in Alam contacting Pushpender Singh, the manager on duty, who in turn contacted the police control room.

“We asked him to clear the bill, but he rang up a few of his associates. Soon, several armed suspects reached the spot, barged into the hospital, and locked the main gate,” Singh said in his police complaint.

According to Singh, the suspects then assaulted him, security supervisors Krishna Kumar and Joginder Prasad, and guard Ashok Kumar with brass knuckles and wooden bats, and even beat up firemen Jyoti Prakash and Bipin Kumar when they tried to intervene.

Jitin Negi, the hospital’s general manager, said they have provided CCTV footage of the entire incident to the police.

Inspector Balraj Singh, station house officer of the DLF Phase 3 police station, said all the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon. “They hail from Nathupur village,” the SHO said.

On the manager’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Monday.