61-year-old man dies after speeding car hits him on Sector-40 main road

A 61-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the service lane of the Sector 40 main road, police said on Thursday. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the car and arrest the driver as soon as possible.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mahesh Kumar, originally from Puruva village in Jhansi. He was living in the city for the last several years and worked as a security guard at a house in South City-I, Sector 30.

According to investigators, the incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Wednesday when Kumar was cycling to reach a pharmacy in Sector 40 market. Kumar’s wife, Rama Devi, 58, was suffering from high fever from Wednesday morning following which he decided to leave his duty post-lunch to buy medicines for her.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said he had reached near Sector 40 market and was on the service lane when the accident took place.

“A speeding car hit him and sped away from the spot. Commuters spotted him lying in a pool of blood after which was first taken to a private hospital in Sector 11 and then to civil hospital in Sector 10 where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said, adding that the civil hospital authorities had alerted the police about Kumar’s death in a road accident.

“Police are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the car and arrest the driver as soon as possible,” he said.

Dhamendra Kumar, 34, the deceased’s son said that he received information about the incident by 3pm. “We rushed to the private hospital in Sector 11 to find my father on ventilator support,” he said.

“The hospital authorities were forcing us to pay ₹50,000 for the treatment they had carried out in the last one hour. I rang the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and helped us in shifting my father to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

The son alleged that the private hospital authorities told him that their ambulance was passing by Sector 40 when commuters waved at it for help at the spot following which he was taken there.

The private hospital could not be approached for a comment on this incident.

On the son’s complaint, an FIR against the unidentified car driver was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday night. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday.