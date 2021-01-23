65-year-old woman found murdered in Sohna
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her house in Sohna on Friday morning. The police said the suspects broke into the house in the early hours of Friday, stabbed the woman and escaped with cash, jewellery and valuables. Her tenant and a 15-year-old boy were later caught by the police for their alleged involvement.
The tenant, who is in late twenties, knew that the deceased, Veena Devi, had jewellery and cash in her bedroom’s almirah, said the police.
The police received information about the murder on Friday morning around 10am. “A woman who worked at her house tried to open the door but despite repeated attempts and ringing of door bell no one answered.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the help informed the neighbours and the police were called in. “The police teams broke open the door and found the woman lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom. She was lying on the floor,” he said.
She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said police. A forensic team, dog squad and crime team reached the spot and took samples from the room, following which the two were arrested, said police.
Sangwan said the woman lived alone in her two-storey independent house in Sonha. Her husband died a few years ago. Her son lives in London with his family while daughter lives in Australia. “The police station teams have been directed to visit senior citizens regularly and to check their well-being,” he said. A case of murder and robbery was registered at Sohna police station.
