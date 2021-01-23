IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 65-year-old woman found murdered in Sohna
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

65-year-old woman found murdered in Sohna

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her house in Sohna on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her house in Sohna on Friday morning. The police said the suspects broke into the house in the early hours of Friday, stabbed the woman and escaped with cash, jewellery and valuables. Her tenant and a 15-year-old boy were later caught by the police for their alleged involvement.

The tenant, who is in late twenties, knew that the deceased, Veena Devi, had jewellery and cash in her bedroom’s almirah, said the police.

The police received information about the murder on Friday morning around 10am. “A woman who worked at her house tried to open the door but despite repeated attempts and ringing of door bell no one answered.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the help informed the neighbours and the police were called in. “The police teams broke open the door and found the woman lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom. She was lying on the floor,” he said.

She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said police. A forensic team, dog squad and crime team reached the spot and took samples from the room, following which the two were arrested, said police.

Sangwan said the woman lived alone in her two-storey independent house in Sonha. Her husband died a few years ago. Her son lives in London with his family while daughter lives in Australia. “The police station teams have been directed to visit senior citizens regularly and to check their well-being,” he said. A case of murder and robbery was registered at Sohna police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

65-year-old woman found murdered in Sohna

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her house in Sohna on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three, including two advocates, held for land fraud

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Haryana crime police has arrested three persons, including two advocates, for fraudulently selling two acres of land in village Islampur in Sector 38, acquired by Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the district, to a private company, thereby causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health worker, Rajwanti, was a resident of Krishna Colony.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The health worker, Rajwanti, was a resident of Krishna Colony.(HT Archives. Representative image)
gurugram news

Gurugram health worker who got jab dies, vaccine link not established

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:02 AM IST
The district health department officials said that preliminary findings showed that the death might be unrelated to vaccination as the woman had shown no adverse reaction to the vaccine in the last five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccination coverage reaches 91%

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The district recorded the highest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination on Friday, with almost 91% coverage of the targeted healthcare workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt to build low-cost apartments for slum dwellers

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Haryana government has decided to build low-cost flats for those living in slum clusters in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Health worker who took Covishield shot dies of heart attack, officials wait for confirmatory report

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A 56-year-old health worker at Bhangrola primary health centre, who had received a Covid-19 vaccine shot on January 16, died due to cardiac arrest on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal mobile towers to face action, four towers sealed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Illegal mobile towers installed in private residential colonies and group housing projects are likely to be sealed in the coming days as the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning has decided to conduct a crackdown against such towers from next week onwards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cold wave likely to make a return to the city, says MeT dept

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The city woke up to a relatively warmer morning on Friday, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four members of a gang held for 20 robbery, snatching cases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Four members of a gang — allegedly involved in over 20 cases of robberies, snatching, and giving lift and looting cases in the city — have been arrested, the police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First time in eight months, Gurugram has fewer than 10 Covid patients on life support

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The occupancy rate of reserved hospital beds (and ventilators) has also fallen to its lowest in eight months in Gurugram, health department officials confirmed on Friday, as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to dwindle
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature to rise till next week under influence of western disturbance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The city woke up to cold and foggy conditions on Thursday morning, when the minimum temperature settled at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal shops on green belts along Golf Course Ext Road demolished

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
In a drive to demolish encroachments and illegal establishments on green belts, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday demolished 35 shops on green belts along the Golf Course Extension Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt revises scheduled rates for construction items

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Almost three decades after the last revision of Haryana Schedule of Rates (HSR) — the prices paid by the government to contractors for purchasing raw material —the state government on Wednesday announced that a revised list of rates shall be effective from March1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lab results for suspected bird flu samples may take another week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Laboratory reports of two wild bird carcasses — a crow and an egret — which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to be tested for bird flu, are likely to take another week to arrive, said officials in the district animal husbandry department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP