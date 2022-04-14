75-year-old man found dead at his residence in Sector 69
A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in an empty flat at his four-storey residence at Neelkanth enclave in Sector-69 on Wednesday.
Police said that the deceased, Janardan Dutta, was stabbed at least six times in the neck in quick succession with a sharp weapon, which is often used for breaking ice slabs.The suspects washed the murder weapon and left it behind in the flat before fleeing, said police.
According to police, Dutta, a retired employee of the central government’s post and telegraph department, and his wife Sulekha Dutta (69) lived on the third floor of their house while three families lived on the first and second floors and a room on the terrace respectively.
Police said the suspects allegedly rang the doorbell of Dutta’s flat after climbing to the third floor around 4pm on Wednesday. Dutta opened the door and went downstairs with the suspects.
Police said his wife could not see anyone or hear anything as she was watching TV. Around 4.30pm, the family’s caretaker Sunita, who lives on the terrace, spotted the door of one of the two flats on the first floor open. On entering, she found Dutta lying in a pool of blood.
Sunita raised an alarm, following which the neighbours rushed Dutta to a private hospital in Sector-38, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Investigators suspect the unidentified men met Dutta on the pretext of taking a flat at his residence on rent.
Dutta’s son, a director of a shipping firm, lives in an apartment in Sector-49. Police said Dutta used to live with his son but wanted a private house for himself, reason why he shifted to Sector-69 in 2017 after the construction of the house was completed.
Based on the complaint of Dutta’s wife, police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Badshahpur police station on Thursday.
Inspector Dinkar Yadav, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said it wasn’t clear yet why Dutta was murdered and how many suspects were there. “Investigation is underway. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspects,” he said.
Three robbers get life term for killing policeman who tried to stop them
Mumbai :The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for killing a policeman who tried to stop them when they attempted to run away with a car. The court also imposed a fine of ₹16.40 lakh on each of the three convicts, identified as Raju Jha, 34, Anil Soni, 31, and Siraj Ansari, 24. The gang headed by Jha has several cases of robbery and dacoity registered against them.
‘Rape’ of Bengal monitor lizard is act of perversion: forest dept
PUNE The initial probe by Kolhapur range forest department into the alleged rape of Bengal monitor lizard by four persons in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has revealed that it was an act of perversion. The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district. The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.
Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8. Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode. Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations.
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.
