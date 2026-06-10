77-yr-old man dies days after losing son, family in Delhi B&B blaze

Less than a week after Gurugram resident Vivek Agarwal and his family, including his two children, died in a blaze at an illegal B&B facility Delhi’s Hauz Rani, his father, whom they had all come to visit at the time of the incident, passed away on Tuesday in a private hospital across the road without learning of their fate. Family members perform the last rites of Vivek Agarwal, his wife Tarjani, daughters Jivisha and Varya, and mother Hemlata at Moksh Dham in Gurugram’s Sector 32 on June 4. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Radhe Shyam Aggarwal (77) died around 11:30 am, close relatives told HT. He had been in hospital for the last 10 days and had been admitted just three days before the fire.

Vivek (45), his wife Tarjani (43); daughters Jivisha (20) and Varya (18), mother Premlata (71), along with three other relatives — uncle Ashok; aunt Kamla Goyal and her husband, Jhaveri Lal Goyal — who had all come from Rajasthan’s Ajmer were all killed in the June 3 blaze.

They had all gathered in Delhi after doctors told them Radhe Shyam was in critical condition, relatives had earlier told HT. Jivisha, who was studying in Bengaluru, had flown in just hours before the fire erupted, on the night of June 2.

Even as relatives had reeled with the news of the incident, the 77-year-old had gained consciousness on the morning of June 4 and asked about his son.

“He continuously kept asking about Vivek. Even on Sunday and Monday, he asked the same question, wanting to see him, whenever family members went inside to see him,” Naresh Gupta, a relative, told HT.

They had tried to keep the news of the deaths from him, instead telling him that Vivek had gone out of town for work and would be back soon.

However, on Tuesday, they were planning to tell him the truth since doctors had warned them that he would not live long. “But by the time we could tell him, he passed away,” Gupta said.

Another family member, requesting anonymity, said they wished they had told them the truth earlier, adding, “I hope his soul forgives us.”

Radhe Shyam was brought to the family residence in Sector-46 for one last time before being cremated at the Sector-32 site where his wife, son, granddaughters, and daughter-in-law were cremated just days ago, on June 4.

“Vivek’s cousins who lived in Delhi were looking after him at the hospital after no one was left to take care,” a relative said.

At the Aggarwal residence, Gupta said, close relatives who had been staying there since the fire incident, are expected to leave soon after the final rituals are complete, locking it indefinitely.