86 illegal guest houses found in Gurugram, DTCP to act soon

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has launched a survey to identify illegal guest houses in the district following directions from the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), officials said on Monday. In the first phase, 86 such properties have been identified and show cause notices will be issued to their owners by the end of the month. Action follows HHRC directions citing safety risks and human rights concerns; DTCP teams also collecting data from MCG and other departments. (HT Archive)

Officials said action against these properties will be carried out in phases after the survey is completed.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said teams have been constituted to carry out the exercise and that information is also being collected from other departments. “We had received information from the MCG, and after going through the data, 86 illegal guest houses have been identified in the first phase, and show cause notices will be soon issued to them. The DTCP teams will continue the survey in the areas under the jurisdiction of the department and take action against such illegal properties,” he said.

Madholia added that verification of the 86 identified guest houses, based on data received from MCG, will be completed this week, following which notices will be served.

DTCP officials said the survey will cover major licensed colonies, including Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3; South City 1 and 2; Sun City; Uppal Southend; Malibu Town; Nirvana Country; Vipul World; Saraswati Kunj; and Palam Vihar.

Officials said complaints had been received over a prolonged period regarding the operation of a large number of PG guest houses in these areas without requisite permissions. A similar action was initiated earlier in DLF phases one to five, where a survey was conducted last year, they added.

The HHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue on January 27 and directed DTCP and other departments to act. In its January 21 order, the commission said, “The large-scale and unregulated proliferation of illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and guesthouses in residential areas raises serious human rights concerns. Such practices pose significant threats to life and personal safety, undermine the right to safe and adequate housing and reflect systemic administrative negligence in regulation and enforcement. The continued operation of these establishments in violation of applicable safety and zoning norms also heightens the risk of preventable tragedies similar to those witnessed in past incidents.”

The commission directed authorities to identify such establishments, verify their registration and licensing status, check fire and safety compliance, report action taken, and outline preventive measures.