AC technician killed after AC explodes during repair at Gurugram factory

An air conditioner (AC) technician was killed when a split AC’s compressor exploded while he was repairing it at a factory that manufactures rods and wires for steel welding in Gurugram Sector 35, police said on Friday. Most of the factory workers were evacuated after the explosion. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, 25, of Churu district in Rajasthan. He lived on rent in Sector 17 and worked as an AC technician for a private firm. The incident took place at 5pm on Thursday when the factory workers asked Kumar’s firm to send someone to repair their AC.

“While carrying out repairs, the compressor exploded and Kumar was badly injured from the splinters and also sustained severe burn injuries from chemicals and heat. He died within a few minutes,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Most of the factory workers were evacuated after the explosion. The factory officials arranged an ambulance and rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Sector 10A where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out in the case. The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on Friday.