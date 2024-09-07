 AC technician killed after AC explodes during repair at Gurugram factory - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AC technician killed after AC explodes during repair at Gurugram factory

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Sep 07, 2024 06:22 AM IST

An AC technician, Ajay Kumar, 25, died in Gurugram after a compressor explosion during repairs. He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

An air conditioner (AC) technician was killed when a split AC’s compressor exploded while he was repairing it at a factory that manufactures rods and wires for steel welding in Gurugram Sector 35, police said on Friday.

Most of the factory workers were evacuated after the explosion. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Most of the factory workers were evacuated after the explosion. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, 25, of Churu district in Rajasthan. He lived on rent in Sector 17 and worked as an AC technician for a private firm. The incident took place at 5pm on Thursday when the factory workers asked Kumar’s firm to send someone to repair their AC.

“While carrying out repairs, the compressor exploded and Kumar was badly injured from the splinters and also sustained severe burn injuries from chemicals and heat. He died within a few minutes,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Most of the factory workers were evacuated after the explosion. The factory officials arranged an ambulance and rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Sector 10A where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out in the case. The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on Friday.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On