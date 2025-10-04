Accused in 2024 Delhi murder helps rob local politician’s Gurugram home

A Nepalese national wanted in the sensational murder of a doctor in south Delhi’s Jangpura last year has now been linked to a high-profile theft at the Gurugram residence of a BJP leader, police said on Friday. Police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 on Jora’s arrest. (PTI File Photo/Representational)

The link came to light after Gurugram police arrested another Nepalese national, 30-year-old Yuvraj Thapa, from Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT on Thursday as he tried to flee to Nepal. Thapa confessed to the theft and identified his associate as Bhim Bahadur Jora — wanted in the May 2024 killing of 63-year-old doctor Yogesh Chandra Pal during a burglary. Delhi Police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 on Jora’s arrest.

According to investigators, Thapa had been hired eight days earlier as domestic help at Orchid Petals Society home of local politician Mamta Bhardwaj through a private firm in Delhi. He allegedly spotted the jewellery and cash, and relayed the information to Jora, who then entered the house with him on Thursday.

“Two gold necklaces, a gold chain, a ring, a diamond bracelet, and other valuables were recovered from Thapa’s possession. However, around ₹2 lakh in cash and the rest of the jewellery were taken by Jora,” investigators said. Police teams have been dispatched to Banbasa in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, a known Nepal border crossing, to intercept Jora.