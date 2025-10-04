Edit Profile
    Accused in 2024 Delhi murder helps rob local politician’s Gurugram home

    The link came to light after police arrested another Nepal national, Yuvraj Thapa, from Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT on Thursday as he tried to flee to Nepal.

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 8:27 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    A Nepalese national wanted in the sensational murder of a doctor in south Delhi’s Jangpura last year has now been linked to a high-profile theft at the Gurugram residence of a BJP leader, police said on Friday.

    Police has announced a reward of ₹50,000 on Jora’s arrest. (PTI File Photo/Representational)
    The link came to light after Gurugram police arrested another Nepalese national, 30-year-old Yuvraj Thapa, from Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT on Thursday as he tried to flee to Nepal. Thapa confessed to the theft and identified his associate as Bhim Bahadur Jora — wanted in the May 2024 killing of 63-year-old doctor Yogesh Chandra Pal during a burglary. Delhi Police has announced a reward of 50,000 on Jora’s arrest.

    According to investigators, Thapa had been hired eight days earlier as domestic help at Orchid Petals Society home of local politician Mamta Bhardwaj through a private firm in Delhi. He allegedly spotted the jewellery and cash, and relayed the information to Jora, who then entered the house with him on Thursday.

    “Two gold necklaces, a gold chain, a ring, a diamond bracelet, and other valuables were recovered from Thapa’s possession. However, around 2 lakh in cash and the rest of the jewellery were taken by Jora,” investigators said. Police teams have been dispatched to Banbasa in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, a known Nepal border crossing, to intercept Jora.

