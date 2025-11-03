Activists flag fresh dumping in Aravalli foothills, call it repeat offence

Alleging that the city’s waste was being dumped into the Aravalli foothills near Anangpur village, the Save Aravali Trust has accused the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) of engaging in an “unlawful and environmentally destructive act.” Fresh complaints from the Save Aravali Trust allege city garbage is being dumped again near Anangpur despite court orders and past warnings. (HT)

MCF officials, meanwhile, said “strict” action will be taken against any person or contractor found responsible.

The members of the trust alleged that MCF trucks have been transporting daily municipal waste and offloading it into abandoned quarries in the Aravalli foothills near Anangpur village, which are currently filled with rainwater. The practice, it said, poses a grave threat to biodiversity, groundwater recharge, and the health of nearby communities.

Maninder Singh, a member of the Save Aravali Trust, said: “Dumping garbage into the Aravallis is not only illegal but a direct assault on public health and the environment. This is a crime against the city’s natural heritage.” Singh added that the corporation must immediately stop the dumping and initiate an investigation to identify those responsible.

Responding to the allegations, MCF commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, said: “We have received reports regarding alleged dumping in the Aravallis near Anangpur. A team will be sent for immediate inspection, and strict action will be taken against any person or contractor found responsible.”

Raju Rawat, another member of the Save Aravali Trust, said the dumping is happening with “complete disregard for environmental norms” and appears to have the “support” of a local councillor. “It is deeply disturbing that even after repeated court orders and citizen appeals, the authorities are turning forest land into an open landfill. Such actions destroy not only ecology but also public trust,” Rawat said.

Vijay Benjwal of the trust warned that the garbage heaps could contaminate groundwater and drinking sources across the region. “Leachate from this waste will seep into underground aquifers, poisoning the water we drink. The Aravallis act as a natural recharge zone — if they are destroyed, Faridabad will face an irreversible ecological and health disaster,” he said.

The organisation said the act is particularly concerning as it comes when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited dumping at the Bandhwari landfill. “Instead of finding sustainable waste management solutions, MCF is quietly shifting the problem into the Aravallis — a fragile ecological zone that safeguards the region’s environment,” it alleged.