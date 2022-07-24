Ad hoc panel for ward delimitation likely to be notified today
An ad hoc committee for the delimitation of municipal wards for the MCG elections--which may be held in October this year-- is likely to be notified by the state government on Monday. The committee will have representatives from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB), mayor Madhu Azad, and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav who is expected to head the committee.
Officials from the civic body said the municipality’s joint commissioner Satish Yadav will be the representative from the MCG.
“We are expecting the ad hoc committee to be notified on Monday. Once this is done, a meeting will be convened to finalise the draft for the ward delimitation. The draft will then be sent to the state government for final approval,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav.
Elaborating on the delimitation process, civic officials said the ad-hoc committee will redraw the boundaries of each municipal ward. Once the draft of the delimitation of municipal wards is sent to the state government, the government will notify the newly constituted wards--provided they have no objections---, which is likely to be done by September, said officials.
Due to the increase in the city’s population and MCG’s own jurisdiction area, the total number of municipal wards under MCG has increased from 35 to 40.
The term of the current batch of 35 councillors will end on November 2 and the MCG elections are expected to be held in October.
Of the 40 seats, seven have been reserved for candidates from scheduled caste. Of the 14 seats reserved for women candidates, three are for scheduled castes. All the reserved wards will be decided randomly through a draw of lots, said officials.
According to MCG’s survey, the city’s population under the municipal area has increased from one million in 2017 to 1.2 million this year. According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Delimitation of Ward Rules, 1994, municipal areas with a population between 1 million and 1.2 million should have 35 wards while a population between 1.2 million to 1.5 million merits 40 municipal wards.
A major reason for the increase in population is also due to MCG’s jurisdiction expansion. In December 2020, 16 villages and urban areas around Dwarka Expressway and the Golf Course Extension Road came under MCG’s ambit.
The district administration is also simultaneously working towards conducting elections for the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) for the first time. The total population in MCM’s survey was pegged at 510,000. The civic body is expected to have around 20 wards, of which seven will be reserved for women candidates and three for scheduled caste candidates.
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
