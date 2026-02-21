Admin eyes to expand ambulance infra; 129 to join fleet by June-end

The health department in Gurugramhave set a target to bring 75% of hospitalisations in the city under public ambulance services this year, said officials, adding that this plan aims to tackle road accident emergencies. The plan formed by the district administration in January, accessed by HT on Friday, states that currently only 9.8% of crash and trauma-related emergencies are currently handled by public ambulances. (Hindustan Times)

On October 2025, HT reported that a pregnant woman was allegedly denied ambulance services at the Sohna sub-division hospital due to a shortage of services.

According to the district’s health department’s data from January 2026, Gurugram has 28 ambulances, including seven basic life support (BLS), eight advanced life support (ALS), 10 patient transport ambulances (PTAs) and the remaining three are non-emergency carriers to serve an anticipated population of above 2,500,000 residents

The plan states that 41.7% of accident victims are transported to hospitals in private vehicles and 36.4% in private ambulances. Other than private and public emergency response vehicles, around 2.3% of emergency cases are currently handled by police vehicles and another 1.5% cases account for non-hospitalisations. The data for the remaining 7.6% emergency cases was unavailable in the plan.

“The findings were presented before experts during the last road safety meeting held in January. An action plan to rely on evidence-based emergency response measures was also discussed,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, geospatial analysis of key city stretches was conducted in 2025 to determine the time taken by ambulances to reach the nearby healthcare facility. “The action plan will focus on enhancing ambulance network efficiency and reducing hospital handover delays,” the senior official added.

A trauma care team will also assess the need for additional ambulances or trauma centres within 15 minutes’ driving distance. An audit of the 108 ambulance services’ fleet, along with training the paramedics under the National Ambulance Code and Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) framework, is also planned for later this year, officials said.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to receive another 129 ambulances by June this year, of which around 10 will be deployed in Gurugram to provide emergency services at remote locations. A tender was floated in this regard earlier in January this year. “Only ATLS-certified paramedics to be recruited for BLS/ALS ambulances,” the plan said.