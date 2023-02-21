Admin gears up for G20 meeting in Gurugram from March 1 to 4

A fleet of more than 100 vehicles, a team of 60 doctors and paramedics, 10 ambulances and six private hospitals have been readied for the first anti-corruption working group meeting of foreign delegates in the G20 summit to be held in Gurugram city from March 1 to 4, officials said on Tuesday.

District administration officials said either Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya or chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be in Gurugram to host the delegates for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Gurugram to attend the summit meeting, a senior government official said.

Officials said that a high-level meeting took place between the Union and state governments on Monday to review the preparedness for the summit meeting. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was the senior most official representing the state, besides Gurugram commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran and other officials of the district administration.

A senior district administration official said another state-level meeting is scheduled to take place in the city on February 24 for finalising the events and places where the delegates will be officially taken for a visit.

Senior officials said the fleet of at least 100 vehicles mostly includes Innova and Swift Dzire cars, besides six Volvo buses. They will be pressed into service for the movement of the foreign delegates.

An official of the regional transport authority (RTA), Gurugram, said arrangements of at least 15 additional vehicles have also been made.

Officials said that a team of 60 doctors and paramedics will remain on round the clock duty from February 28 to March 4 and will handle any kind of medical emergency.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical official (CMO) of Gurugram, said 10 ambulances will also remain deployed at the hotels where the delegates will stay.

“We have earmarked prominent hospitals in the city to admit delegates in case they require medical attention,” the CMO said.

As per officials, Haryana chief secretary Kaushal directed the Gurugram police to ensure that no traffic jams take place on the National Highway (NH-48) or elsewhere in the city to ensure the easy movement of the delegates.

The Haryana government has directed the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited to ensure that uninterrupted power supply is provided to the city and to the venues where G20 meetings will take place, officials said.

Officials said that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started beautifying the city for the prestigious summit meeting.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said multiple teams of traffic police will be deployed near the venues. “An inspection of the venues is scheduled to take place on Wednesday with senior officials. Within the next two days, all routes and deployments will be finalised,” he said.