Ahir protest: Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way likely to be disrupted today

The traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is likely to be disrupted on Sunday due to a proposed protest at Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 (NH-48), according to an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police.

The members of the Ahir community are planning to hold a march to the toll plaza to press their demand for a separate regiment for their community in the army. The entire 14.8km expressway section of NH-48 will be closed to traffic from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, said the advisory.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said police teams have been deployed at all major intersections to monitor traffic movement. “If anyone is found taking law and order into their hands, strict action will be taken against them,” said Sangwan.

Sangwan said being a Sunday, the volume of traffic will remain low and no major disruptions is expected.

Earlier on November 18, over 200 men were detained and three police officers injured in a clash between police teams and protesters demanding a separate Ahir regiment in the army, in Gurugram. At least two cases were registered against protesters, police said.

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a group comprising members of the Ahir community from south Haryana, has been spearheading the demand for a separate Ahir regiment in the army. Members of the group, which was registered as a trust in March 2021, have led several protests in 2018 and sat on a hunger strike for nine days, before ending the agitation after assurances from politicians.

