AIIMS Rewari gets nod for 50 MBBS seats, courses to start in 2026-27

Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday said the process has been initiated for a medical college at the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari, with the Union health ministry approving 50 MBBS seats for the 2026–27 academic session. Institute to have 750 beds, 25 super-speciality departments and OPD for 1,500 patients daily; includes nursing college and residential facilities. (HT Archive)

Citing a letter issued by an under-secretary in the Union health ministry on March 23, Singh said the approval allows commencement of the MBBS course at AIIMS Rewari with an initial annual intake of 50 seats from the 2026–27 academic year. “With the approval, the institute can soon commence the medical course and OPD services,” Singh said.

He added that advertisements for filling administrative positions at the institute have already been issued and the recruitment process for other posts is underway. In total, more than 1,700 officers and staff members are to be recruited.

In a statement, Singh said approval from the Union finance ministry for certain positions is still pending, though it is expected shortly. He added that a proposal regarding the filling of technical and non-technical posts has been sent to the Department of Expenditure by the Union health secretary.

Singh noted that the appointment of doctors is essential for starting OPD services at AIIMS Rewari and said steps are being taken to expedite the process.

According to officials, the upcoming AIIMS Rewari will have a 750-bed hospital and an OPD facility catering to 1,500 patients daily. The campus will include a 100-seat medical college, 25 super-speciality departments and a nursing college. Facilities such as private wards, trauma beds and AYUSH beds are also planned, along with a night shelter, guest house, a 1,000-seat auditorium, hostels and residential complexes.