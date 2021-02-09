IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Air quality dips to very poor, experts cite slow winds
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality dips to very poor, experts cite slow winds

The city’s air quality entered the very poor zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Tuesday, recording a value of 313, a spike from Monday’s AQI of 298 that was in the poor category
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST

The city’s air quality entered the very poor zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Tuesday, recording a value of 313, a spike from Monday’s AQI of 298 that was in the poor category. Experts said that the deterioration was due to slower wind speeds during the day and calm wind conditions during the night, which were unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to remain in the very poor zone for the next few days. “The winds were calm and have further slowed down. There is no immediate expectation of improvement in the air quality, at least for the next three days,” said Soni.

He said that the while winds of up to 10 kmph is expected to prevail during the daytime, winds in the evening and night will be calm.

The level of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 210.38 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Tuesday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 388.79 µg/m3 on Tuesday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Gwal Pahari stood at 232.56 µg/m3. In comparison, the safe limit of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the very poor category on Wednesday, Thursday and the next five days.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) forecast, surface winds are slow, in the south to south-westerly direction, with a further dip expected. It further stated that the AQI is likely to touch the higher end of the very poor zone by Friday.

While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Tuesday, the AWS at the Palam observatory in Delhi recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 10.6 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature stood at 26.1 degrees Celsius, an increase of three degrees from the 23.5 degrees Celsius recorded the previous day. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

District records 103% vaccination turnout

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccination coverage for front-line workers exceeded the target for the first time on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five, including two officials, booked for pocketing road repair money

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Five persons, including a block development, panchayat officer (BDPO) and chairman of block committee of Pataudi, were booked on Monday for allegedly fudging bills amounting to 18,000, by forging documents to make illegal payments for repair works, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality dips to very poor, experts cite slow winds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the very poor zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin on Tuesday, recording a value of 313, a spike from Monday’s AQI of 298 that was in the poor category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cops identify six accident-prone spots

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Six accident-prone spots have been identified by the police, following 43 accidents and 12 deaths at these spots this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP approves plan change for setting up power infra

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has given in-principle approval to amend the layout plans of six developing sectors located along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road, to allow the setting up of large electricity substations required to meet the load requirement of the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman lawyer assaulted by three men in Sector 29

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A 24-year-old woman, who works as an advocate at a city court, was allegedly assaulted by three men outside a CNG pump in Sector 29 on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

30-year-old man dies of severe injuries sustained in accident on Sector 43 road

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A 30-year-old man died on Monday after a speeding Fortuner SUV allegedly rammed his motorcycle ahead of a traffic signal near Super Mart-2 in DLF Phase-4, around 1am
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Sare Home residents take over collection of electricity bills

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday approved a nine-member committee of Sare Home residents for collecting electricity bills from residents and depositing the same with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air remains in poor zone for second day on the trot

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor zone for the second consecutive day on Monday, recording a reading of 298 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Five persons, including a Delhi police official, have been booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Gurugram-based property dealer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A week after reopening, government schools record nearly 60% attendance

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A week after government schools across the city reopened for classes 6-8 after nearly 11 months, attendance is picking up even though schools continue to grapple with the task of bridging the learning gap due to prolonged closure
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccinations: 80% coverage marks upturn in coverage of front-line workers

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Over 80% of 7,500 front-line workers from various government departments turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, according to the district health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG workers turn up for Covid-19 vaccinations after officials intervene

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The turnout of sanitation workers for Covid-19 vaccinations on Day 3 witnessed a major jump, following an intervention by the civic body’s commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Truck on wrong side rams car, leaves one dead

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A 32-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur, after the car he was travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck moving on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Eight booked for duping student of 15.25 lakh on pretext of education in Germany

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The police on Sunday booked eight persons working with a private firm for allegedly duping a 34-year-old engineering student of 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP