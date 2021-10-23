Air quality picks up again, rain to ease pollution concerns in short term

After two days of ‘poor’ air earlier this week, Gurugram’s air quality has improved once again over the past two days, recording a ‘moderate’ air quality index (AQI) reading on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin for a second consecutive day.

With rains forecast on Sunday and Monday, the air quality is expected to improve further.

According to the CPCB bulletin, which accumulates 24-hour average reading from the city’s four Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) monitoring stations in Sector 51, Gwal Pahari, Vikas Sadan, and Sector 2 of IMT Manesar, the city’s AQI was 150 on Saturday, slightly better than Friday’s reading of 164.

Before this, on Wednesday and Thursday, the city’s AQI reading was in the ‘poor’ category, with readings of 235 and 215, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local weather report and forecast, the minimum temperature on Saturday in Gurugram was 20 degrees Celsius (°C) and the maximum temperature was 30°C. On Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to be the same while the maximum is expected to drop by two degrees, to 28°C. The IMD also predicted rain in the city on Sunday.

As per the ministry of earth sciences’ air quality warning system for Delhi, due to rains and strong winds, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ categories on Sunday and Monday across the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT).

“The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in moderate category on 23.10.2021 (Saturday) and moderate to satisfactory category on 24.10.2021 (Sunday). Rainfall and strong winds are likely on October 24. The air quality is likely to remain in satisfactory to moderate category on 25.10.2021 (Monday),” the air quality bulletin stated.

The bulletin stated that for the rest of the week, the air quality is likely to remain mostly in the ‘moderate’ category.

It also stated that the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the southeast directions of Delhi, with gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph on Sunday, along with light rain and thundershowers.