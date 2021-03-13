IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air

The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST

The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was a marginal improvement from Friday’s AQI of 263 that was also in the same category. Experts said that the air quality is likely to improve in the coming days as wind speed is likely to pick up.

The level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s primary pollutant, was 116.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Saturday, as per the data recorded by the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the poor category on Sunday and in the poor to lower range of very poor category on Monday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the poor to moderate category over the next five days.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist, said, “The wind speed in places such as Noida, Ghaziabad is good in pockets. In the city, the wind speed will pick up in a day or two. We can expect relief through an improvement in wind conditions or a rain shower in the next two-three days.”

While the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Saturday, the IMD’s AWS at the Palam observatory in Delhi recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 17.2 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature stood at 31.7 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA plans to install smart traffic signals across city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up smart traffic signals at new traffic locations across the city and convert the existing signals into smart ones wherever necessary, said officials on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram reports 72 new Covid-19 infections; total tally to touch 60k

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The total number of active Covid-19 cases reached 578 on Saturday, with 72 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Factory owners and city-based industrial associations gave a mixed response to the budget presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday that primarily focussed on agriculture and health
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
gurugram news

Lightning strike kills 1, injures 3 in Gurugram residential township

By Leena Dhankhar, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral, showed the four men falling to the ground moments after the lightning strike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP